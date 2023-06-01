Author Don Steffen’s New Book, "Pathway to Heaven," Acknowledges That God’s Plan for Mankind is Not Wrath But Salvation in Christ Jesus Ahead of the Rapture
Recent release “Pathway to Heaven,” from Covenant Books author Don Steffen, discusses the many attributes that must be found in a child of God, including righteousness, holiness, redemption, praying, glorifying God, forgiveness, truth, and obedience.
La Porte, IN, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Don Steffen has completed his new book, “Pathway to Heaven”: a compelling work that explores righteousness, holiness, redemption, praying, glorifying God, forgiveness, truth, and obedience.
Author Don Steffen is a CPA retired ordained minister. He has earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University. He also holds two degrees from Moody Bible Institute, one in Bible and also a master’s in ministry. Upon the completion of his studies at Indiana University, he sat for the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination, which he completed, thus earning the CPA designation. He was also ordained as a minister at a church he served in that capacity in West Bethel, Maine. He pastored small country churches for most of ten years, serving with the Village Mission of Dallas, Oregon, and also the Rural Home Missionary Association of Morton, Illinois.
Steffen writes, “The purpose of this project is to encourage all people to examine their walk with the Lord to ascertain that their life is pleasing to the Lord and that their relationship with the Lord meets all the requirements for entrance into heaven.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don Steffen’s new book asks readers to consider where they currently stand about these topics and ask if their name is included in the Book of Life.
Readers can purchase “Pathway to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
