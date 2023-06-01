Gloria Broughton Beavers’ New Book, "The Story of Little Big Blue Walking Shoes," is a Lighthearted and Inspiring New Take on a Beloved Classic Fairy Tale

Recent release “The Story of Little Big Blue Walking Shoes,” from Covenant Books author Gloria Broughton Beavers, is a modern adaptation of a Brothers Grimm story. A poor young girl called Little Big Blue Walking Shoes gives all she has to someone in need and in return gains riches beyond her wildest dreams.