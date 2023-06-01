Gloria Broughton Beavers’ New Book, "The Story of Little Big Blue Walking Shoes," is a Lighthearted and Inspiring New Take on a Beloved Classic Fairy Tale
Recent release “The Story of Little Big Blue Walking Shoes,” from Covenant Books author Gloria Broughton Beavers, is a modern adaptation of a Brothers Grimm story. A poor young girl called Little Big Blue Walking Shoes gives all she has to someone in need and in return gains riches beyond her wildest dreams.
Cartesville, GA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gloria Broughton Beavers, a devoted mother and grandmother who is an ordained minister at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Cassville, Georgia, has completed her new book, “The Story of Little Big Blue Walking Shoes”: a delightful and moving tale about all the good that can come from helping the needy.
“This is the story of a very poor little girl who lived in the ghetto,” says Beavers. “One day as she was out walking, she happened to see two raggedy, holey, torn, blue shoes in a trash pile near the dump that had fallen off the truck. Although the shoes were way too big for her little feet, to her they were the most beautiful shoes she had ever seen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gloria Broughton Beavers’ new book follows a young girl that they call “Little Big Blue Walking Shoes,” or “Little Blue” for short, on account of her favorite pair of hand-me-down footwear. One day, Little Blue’s mom sends her on a journey to her grandmother’s house on the other side of the ghetto. Her mom picked up a cake for Little Blue to bring, and she is determined to safely deliver it to her grandmother.
Along the way, Little Blue meets a very poor man who asks for something to eat. She offers the man a slice of cake, and he kindly accepts. But once he ate the slice, he asked for another. Soon the entire cake was gone! Little Blue is worried that her grandmother will be upset. Did she do the right thing by helping someone in need?
Readers can purchase “The Story of Little Big Blue Walking Shoes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
