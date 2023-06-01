Author Julie Strickland’s New Book, "Beyond the Surface," Follows a Young Aria Who Investigates the Reasons Behind Her Family's Recent Move and Her Parents' Odd Behavior
Recent release “Beyond the Surface,” from Covenant Books author Julie Strickland, is a gripping tale that follows young Aria Richards, whose life is upended when her parents move them to a new house in Minnesota. Despite trying to start this new chapter in her life, Aria faces pushback from her parents, and grows curious of their changing personalities as secrets about their new house come to light.
New York, NY, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julie Strickland, a high school student who enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with her cat, has completed her new book, “Beyond the Surface”: a compelling novel that follows a young girl who must uncover the secrets surrounding the odd behaviors of her parents after their sudden move.
Strickland writes, “After moving to Minnesota, Aria Richards tries to start a new chapter of her life…behind her parents’ backs. She makes some friends and an enemy too, but even her enemy isn’t the biggest challenge in her life. Her parents, behind their strict, filthy-rich fronts, aren’t acting the same. Aria knows something else is going on. Something they would protect with their lives if necessary. Something beyond the surface.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julie Strickland’s new book is a fascinating mystery that will take readers on an unforgettable thrill ride, as Aria inches closer to discovering the truth about her family’s new house, and why her parents have begun acting so differently. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Beyond the Surface” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Beyond the Surface” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories