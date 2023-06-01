Author Julie Strickland’s New Book, "Beyond the Surface," Follows a Young Aria Who Investigates the Reasons Behind Her Family's Recent Move and Her Parents' Odd Behavior

Recent release “Beyond the Surface,” from Covenant Books author Julie Strickland, is a gripping tale that follows young Aria Richards, whose life is upended when her parents move them to a new house in Minnesota. Despite trying to start this new chapter in her life, Aria faces pushback from her parents, and grows curious of their changing personalities as secrets about their new house come to light.