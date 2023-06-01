Author Angel Ortiz’s New Book, "Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses," is a Thrilling Tale of an Important Mission to Save One’s Friends Who Have Been Captured
Recent release “Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses,” from Covenant Books author Angel Ortiz, is a delightful story that follows Angel and his beloved Princess Sofia as the two set off to save Sofia’s friends, who have been held captive. Along the way, their budding romantic relationship will blossom, but Angel will have to work up the courage to tell Sofia how he really feels.
Anthony, NM, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angel Ortiz has completed his new book, “Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses”: a charming tale that follows a young princess and her hero who must set off to save the beloved Disney Princesses who have been locked away and teach them of the miracles of God’s Kingdom.
Angel Ortiz is a young autistic man who has always wanted to be a successful writer. Angel loves his family and enjoys spending time with them, as well as helping out whenever possible. Angel also enjoys helping with the animals and chores around the ranch. Boot is the newest addition and serves as a companion for Angel.
“Princess Sofia and Angel are truly in love with each other,” writes Ortiz. “When Angel and Sofia rescue the Disney princess friends from a tower where they were being held captive, Angel now finds the courage to finally confess his feelings to Sofia. In the end, they celebrate Christmas together as a couple.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angel Ortiz’s new book brings together favorite Disney characters in an epic adventure that will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages as they follow along on Angel and Sofia’s journey to save their friends. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers are sure to be spellbound as they discover the excitement waiting for them within the pages of “Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses.”
Readers can purchase “Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Angel Ortiz is a young autistic man who has always wanted to be a successful writer. Angel loves his family and enjoys spending time with them, as well as helping out whenever possible. Angel also enjoys helping with the animals and chores around the ranch. Boot is the newest addition and serves as a companion for Angel.
“Princess Sofia and Angel are truly in love with each other,” writes Ortiz. “When Angel and Sofia rescue the Disney princess friends from a tower where they were being held captive, Angel now finds the courage to finally confess his feelings to Sofia. In the end, they celebrate Christmas together as a couple.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angel Ortiz’s new book brings together favorite Disney characters in an epic adventure that will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages as they follow along on Angel and Sofia’s journey to save their friends. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers are sure to be spellbound as they discover the excitement waiting for them within the pages of “Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses.”
Readers can purchase “Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories