Author Angel Ortiz’s New Book, "Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses," is a Thrilling Tale of an Important Mission to Save One’s Friends Who Have Been Captured

Recent release “Sofia and Angel Rescue the Disney Princesses,” from Covenant Books author Angel Ortiz, is a delightful story that follows Angel and his beloved Princess Sofia as the two set off to save Sofia’s friends, who have been held captive. Along the way, their budding romantic relationship will blossom, but Angel will have to work up the courage to tell Sofia how he really feels.