Author Briyanna Dorminvil’s New Book, "The Unheard Cry of an Adolescent," Shares the Hidden Challenges and Sufferings Young People Endure in Silence
Recent release “The Unheard Cry of an Adolescent,” from Covenant Books author Briyanna Dorminvil, shares challenges through poetry and reflections based on the author’s conversations with young people as a mentor.
North Miami, FL, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Briyanna Dorminvil, a Haitian American author, an artist, a mentor, an entrepreneur, and a child of God, has completed her new book, “The Unheard Cry of an Adolescent”: an impactful work that teaches readers about healing, renewal, and optimism and provides them with the wisdom they need to overcome their past as they become a better person.
Author Briyanna Dorminvil was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She began to write poems and draw as a teenager. After reading books by Walter Dean Myers, she was inspired and strived to become an author. She has used her artwork to open an online store with more than three hundred products that offer international shipping. She has written more than thirty poems, drawn more than eighty drawings, was venerated for great poetry, mentored people of all ages, and graduated high school at seventeen. She is ambitious and passionate about teaching others, spreading words of wisdom, and glorifying God through her gifts. She encourages others to draw closer to God, be persistent, and become better people.
Dorminvil writes, “The information, encouragement, and wisdom will provide clarity and awareness. I wrote this book to raise awareness about the hidden problems of young adults and adolescents for others to stop ignoring them. I will reveal how to overcome the past, move forward, and start anew. Also, I want to encourage people to be more considerate to others and help them in times of affliction. As adults, we must become better parents and teachers by adequately assisting the young people in this generation and the generations to come. It is time to start making positive changes to help the youth because they are the leaders of tomorrow.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Briyanna Dorminvil’s new book helps readers discover the hidden potential within them and learn about their worth.
Readers can purchase “The Unheard Cry of an Adolescent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
