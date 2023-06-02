Author Dennis Callen’s New Book “Do Pets Go To Heaven? The Bible Says, ‘Yes!’ Second Edition Expanded and Current” Shares Good News for Pet Owners
Recent release “Do Pets Go To Heaven? The Bible Says, ‘Yes!’ Second Edition Expanded and Current,” from Covenant Books author Dennis Callen, shares the revelations the author received as he and his wife processed the loss of their dear cat, Buffy.
Fenton, MI, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Callen, who has been a Bible teacher for over forty years and a pastor for two, has completed his new book, “Do Pets Go To Heaven? The Bible Says, ‘Yes!’ Second Edition Expanded and Current”: a compelling work that explores the biblical explanation of whether pets go to Heaven.
Dennis Callen writes, “People thought I was silly to grieve so much for my cat Buffy after she died. I needed to know: Did I lose my little friend forever? Being a Bible teacher, it was automatic for comforting scriptures to come to my mind. They really healed my heart. I’m convinced that the following pages of this book are divinely inspired and will give you the comfort and hope you are looking for. There was an animated movie out a few years ago called All Dogs Go to Heaven. Although this is just a movie, the title presents a question that many people have wondered throughout time. Is there life after death for animals? And, of course, if dogs went to heaven, so would all other animals. So if you’re that very special kind of person who loves their pet so deeply, then you’ll probably grieve deeply over their loss too. This book was written especially for you. Countless others have suffered the same anguish. You’re not alone. What I have learned going through this tragic, yet inevitable experience can help you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dennis Callen’s new book brings comfort to those experiencing the difficult loss of a beloved pet who are looking for spiritual answers.
Readers can purchase “Do Pets Go To Heaven? The Bible Says, ‘Yes!’ Second Edition Expanded and Current” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
