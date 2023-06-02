Author T.R. Robinson’s New Book, “Words to Live By,” is a Powerful Tool to Help Readers Compile a List of Words to Live by and Achieve a Life of Fulfillment
Recent release “Words to Live By,” from Covenant Books author T.R. Robinson, is a stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account designed to help encourage readers to seek out, compile, and live a life according to a set of words they can be proud of and create a life lived on purpose that follows God’s will.
Fairview Park, OH, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T.R. Robinson, whose writing career has been led by his faith and trust in Christ, has completed his new book, “Words to Live By”: a captivating and inspirational memoir detailing experiences and words that have shaped the author throughout his life, and how readers can use words to guide them through their own lives to find success.
Currently living in Cleveland, Ohio with his wife, Maggie, author T. R. Robinson is an independent thinker and has been an entrepreneur his entire working life. As a certified financial planner, he founded and operated a boutique financial services practice that helped hundreds of clients in Northeast Ohio. He was integral in obtaining funding for a new division at a $10 billion insurance and financial services company. Robinson later served as VP of Marketing at that company before retiring from the financial services field, when he joined his wife to form a realtor team. Despite numerous health issues throughout his life, ranging from heart surgery at age two to brain surgery to repair a burst aneurysm in his thirties, the author has never let those problems slow him down.
“The importance of words cannot be overstated,” writes Robinson. “In our earthly realm, a business leader, politician, or coach can speak or write words of encouragement that result in people achieving more and reaching heights previously thought unattainable. The opposite can also occur when charismatic leaders influence their followers to commit atrocities.
“The critical importance of the word is never more illustrated when you consider that God spoke the word and the universe came into being. Think about the apostles when they realized that Jesus's life represented a fulfillment of prophecy, ‘...The word became flesh and dwelt among us.’ ‘Words to Live By’ is more than an inspirational book. In fact, ‘Words to Live By’ is a guide to help you seek out, compile, and live life according to a set of words you can be proud of. A set of words which encourages hope. A set of words which leaves a legacy of a life others can follow, with a can-do mentality. It is my hope that this book will serve as the catalyst for you, the reader, to create a life lived on purpose following God's will. To define your meaning of success and achievement based upon the relationships you nurture with others. To become an overcomer and never give up when faced with the inevitable hurdles, obstacles, and disappointments we all experience in life. Perfect for teaching positive values in your classroom, Sunday School class or book group.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T.R. Robinson’s new book draws upon the author’s years of success, both professionally and personally, and will help readers discover how to build a life directed by the Lord to help leave a lasting and positive impact on the world.
Readers can purchase “Words to Live By” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
