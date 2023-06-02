Author David C. Mullins’s New Book, "It's a Wonder," is a Gripping Account of the Author's Life, from Humble Beginnings to a Fascinating Life of Family, Friends, & Faith
Recent release “It's a Wonder: Remembering the times of long ago,” from Covenant Books author David C. Mullins, is the enthralling true story of the author's life, beginning with his childhood spent growing up on his family's farm in Virginia. Throughout his struggles and triumphs, Mullins reveals how his faith and family helped to carry him through every challenge to achieve a life of fulfillment.
Madison Heights, MI, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David C. Mullins, a dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, has completed his new book, “It's a Wonder: Remembering the times of long ago”: a captivating memoir detailing the struggles and incredible experiences the author faced throughout life, from his upbringing to the present day.
A widower who currently resides in Michigan, author David C. Mullins is a Christian and a self-described “simple man” who tries to serve and honor the Lord the best he can. He has two daughters, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandkids, whom he loves dearly. In 2003, Mullins retired from being a school custodian, a position which he enjoyed greatly.
Mullins shares, “This is a true story about a poor boy living on a farm. He had hard times growing up on a poor dirt farm in the ’50s and ’60s in Virginia, with his seven siblings and parents. No one would believe this true story. Read it for yourself and see if you do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David C. Mullins’s new book is a stirring and deeply personal work that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness the author’s life from his own perspective. Expertly paced and poignant, “It’s a Wonder” is an intimate self-portrait that is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “It's a Wonder: Remembering the times of long ago” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
