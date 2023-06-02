Author David C. Mullins’s New Book, "It's a Wonder," is a Gripping Account of the Author's Life, from Humble Beginnings to a Fascinating Life of Family, Friends, & Faith

Recent release “It's a Wonder: Remembering the times of long ago,” from Covenant Books author David C. Mullins, is the enthralling true story of the author's life, beginning with his childhood spent growing up on his family's farm in Virginia. Throughout his struggles and triumphs, Mullins reveals how his faith and family helped to carry him through every challenge to achieve a life of fulfillment.