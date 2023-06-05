B.J. Campbell’s New Book, "Through It All, I Learned," is a Gripping Faith-Based Read About Breaking Free from the Cycle of Abuse Through God’s Grace and Mercy

Recent release “Through It All, I Learned,” from Covenant Books author B.J. Campbell, is the compelling tale of the author’s hardships growing up as the child of an alcoholic. Through her faith in Christ, Campbell was able to overcome her abusive upbringing and rise above the odds.