B.J. Campbell’s New Book, "Through It All, I Learned," is a Gripping Faith-Based Read About Breaking Free from the Cycle of Abuse Through God’s Grace and Mercy
Recent release “Through It All, I Learned,” from Covenant Books author B.J. Campbell, is the compelling tale of the author’s hardships growing up as the child of an alcoholic. Through her faith in Christ, Campbell was able to overcome her abusive upbringing and rise above the odds.
Sikeston, MO, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B.J. Campbell, a retired nurse and beloved mother and Sunday School teacher, has completed her new book, “Through It All, I Learned”: a poignant and touching story of God’s abundant mercy for His children, specifically those suffering abuse.
Campbell writes, “There are parents who are doing everything they can to give the best to their children. Some dads are working two jobs, and there are moms who work as well. These are parents who are supporting and encouraging their children to be the best that they can be. These parents want their children to be the good, well-adjusted leaders of tomorrow that they are meant to be.
“However, there are still abusers and people who neglect their children. Many times, parents are living what they’ve learned in childhood themselves. They continue with alcoholism, drugs, addictions, and lack of self-motivation in life. I believe that no child should have to feel the guilt and shame from the abuse to them by a lustful, self-gratifying human being. The shame belongs to the abuser.
“I’m saying that I believe the abused child comes to a time in their life when they need to decide to be free of guilt and shame. It takes God to work through healing in their lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B.J. Campbell’s new book chronicles her life as the child of an alcoholic parent. Campbell was adopted and spent her formative years neglected and abused. The author learned many difficult lessons while trapped in the cycle of alcoholism, and she now relays her knowledge to readers in the hopes that no one will have to learn the hard way as she did.
God can break the cycle. B.J. Campbell has overcome the hardships of her upbringing through her steadfast faith in Him. God has blessed her with abundance she never could have dreamed of in her youth. Campbell’s moving testimony is sure to inspire readers and strengthen their faith.
Readers can purchase “Through It All, I Learned” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
