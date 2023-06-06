Matthew A. Davis, DTL & Marchelle D. Lee, Th.D.’s New Book, “SHARING THE GOSPEL; GOOD NEWS ON THE GO; Practical Evangelism,” is a Useful Training Tool for Winning Souls

Recent release “SHARING THE GOSPEL; GOOD NEWS ON THE GO; Practical Evangelism,” from Covenant Books authors Matthew A. Davis, DTL and Marchelle D. Lee, Th.D., is a valuable source for gaining new converts and spreading God's word. Filled with riveting testimonies, Davis and Lee have created a compelling soul-winning read.