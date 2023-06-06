Matthew A. Davis, DTL & Marchelle D. Lee, Th.D.’s New Book, “SHARING THE GOSPEL; GOOD NEWS ON THE GO; Practical Evangelism,” is a Useful Training Tool for Winning Souls
Recent release “SHARING THE GOSPEL; GOOD NEWS ON THE GO; Practical Evangelism,” from Covenant Books authors Matthew A. Davis, DTL and Marchelle D. Lee, Th.D., is a valuable source for gaining new converts and spreading God's word. Filled with riveting testimonies, Davis and Lee have created a compelling soul-winning read.
Missouri City, TX, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew A. Davis, DTL and Marchelle D. Lee, Th.D., a pastor with a Doctorate of Transformational Leadership and a minister with a Doctorate Degree of Theology respectively, have completed their new book, “SHARING THE GOSPEL; GOOD NEWS ON THE GO; Practical Evangelism”: an engaging and powerful handbook for more effectively spreading the good word.
“We encourage you to place this book in the hands of every new convert, seasoned Christian, church member, missionary, seminarian, professor, witnessing ministry leader, community liaison and seeker of all ages,” say the authors. “It is simple but profound! Practical but inspiring! Real life but compelling!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matthew A. Davis, DTL and Marchelle D. Lee, Th.D.’s new book is filled to the brim with pragmatic evangelistic applications. Experts in evangelizing, Davis and Lee provide feasible strategies for presenting the gospel message and winning souls for the Lord. Spreading His word has never been easier and more accessible.
The authors present moving testimonies that can sway any sinner. Davis and Lee write about their wealth of heartfelt true experiences in soul winning. “SHARING THE GOSPEL; GOOD NEWS ON THE GO” is a gripping evangelistic discipleship initiative for the entire community.
Readers can purchase “SHARING THE GOSPEL; GOOD NEWS ON THE GO; Practical Evangelism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories