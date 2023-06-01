Jack Gaskill’s New Book "The Sparkling Eye: An American Novel with a Surprising Foreign Flavor" is a Compelling Story About Bill and Pam and Their Love Affair
Recent release “The Sparkling Eye: An American Novel with a Surprising Foreign Flavor,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Gaskill, is an intriguing book that follows the story of two lovers as they uncover some hard truths.
Pawleys Island, SC, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Gaskill, a father, grandfather, and writer, has completed his new book, “The Sparkling Eye: An American Novel with a Surprising Foreign Flavor”: a gripping and captivating story about Bill and Pam and all the problems they must overcome.
“The Sparkling Eye story unfolds as Bill Donovan and Pam Jefferies develop a flaming love affair in Philadelphia. As their new relationship develops, they discover that they both have serious problems to overcome. Their combined problems include Pam’s eerie family history and Bill’s faltering career path. Both had already been experiencing these problems by the time they first met several months before. When Bill and Pam start searching for answers to their problems, they quickly realize that their combined problems are just too large for them to handle alone,” writes Gaskill.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Gaskill’s mysterious tale is a deep look into the love affair between Bill and Pam. When Bill Donovan and Pam Jefferies start their relationship, they are unaware of the challenges to come. The couple quickly realizes that they both have serious issues that they need to address. Their problems are too large for them to handle alone so they seek out help and support. They end up finding much more than they bargained for.
Gaskill’s writing grips readers from the very start and brings to life the intense story of Bill and Pam. Readers will be right alongside Bill and Pam as they start their process of discovery and find new friends that are all facing similar problems. As the group grows closer, they start uncovering unsuspected surprises and setbacks. The new family must work together closely to make better lives for them all.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “The Sparkling Eye: An American Novel with a Surprising Foreign Flavor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
