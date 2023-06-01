Author K. Bruce Jordan’s New Book, "Sage and Pine," is a Compelling Series of Poems & Other Writings That Share the Depths of the Author's Soul & His Past Experiences

Recent release “Sage and Pine,” from Newman Springs Publishing author K. Bruce Jordan, is a moving and captivating assortment of poems and short reflections that draw inspiration from the author's life and moments shared with his family and friends. Each entry helps to paint an intimate self-portrait that invites readers to journey through the author's mind to experience the truths he holds within.