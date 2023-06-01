Author K. Bruce Jordan’s New Book, "Sage and Pine," is a Compelling Series of Poems & Other Writings That Share the Depths of the Author's Soul & His Past Experiences
Recent release “Sage and Pine,” from Newman Springs Publishing author K. Bruce Jordan, is a moving and captivating assortment of poems and short reflections that draw inspiration from the author's life and moments shared with his family and friends. Each entry helps to paint an intimate self-portrait that invites readers to journey through the author's mind to experience the truths he holds within.
Boise, ID, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K. Bruce Jordan has completed his new book, “Sage and Pine”: an astounding collection of poetry and other ruminations that reflect upon the author’s struggles, triumphs, and his observations of the world and the human condition.
Originally born in Caldwell, Idaho, author K. Bruce Jordan was raised in “Treasure Valley”—Boise, Emmett, and Middleton—where he studied farming, athletics, and scholarship. His phonics teacher, Mrs. Turnbull helped open his mind to decoding the mysteries of English, and he had a wonderful support system through his great teachers, coaches, friends, and parents.
“I was nineteen when I prayed for guidance in the library,” writes Jordan. “I found myself walking to the philosophy stacks where I saw a faded green clothbound tome published in 1901, ‘Cosmic Consciousness’ by R. M. Bucke. I thank heaven every day for that invaluable work of faith.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K. Bruce Jordan’s enthralling work is a stirring and deeply heartfelt series that will take readers on an unforgettable journey within the author’s very soul. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Sage and Pine” will leave readers spellbound and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sage and Pine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
