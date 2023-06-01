Author Judy Kessler’s New Book, "Hayden and the Rock Wall Lizard," Follows a Young Boy Whose Family Don't Believe Him When He Tells Them of a Unique Lizard He Spotted

Recent release “Hayden and the Rock Wall Lizard,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Judy Kessler, is a charming tale that centers around a young boy with a penchant for telling tall tales. When he tells his family he saw a special lizard that was orange and black, they refuse to believe him without proof, so it’s up to Hayden to prove to them the lizard he saw is actually real.