Author Mark Holowko’s New Book, “The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon,” is the Thrilling Tale of a Cat Who Embarks on a Perilous Journey to Rescue His Beloved Princess
Recent release “The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Holowko, is a fantasy adventure on a distant planet that follows a courageous cat named Keya who makes an incredible journey to rescue his guardian, the princess, after a dragon attack leaves them both stranded in a distant cave.
Surprise, AZ, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Holowko, a retired information technology professional who resides in Arizona with his wife, Jill, and their several cats has completed his new book, “The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon”: a charming tale set on a faraway planet that follows the adventures of a cat named Keya who sets off on an important mission to save his guardian, who happens to be the princess of the kingdom.
Author Mark Holowko has enjoyed a career in the computer information technology field, working at a community college in Illinois. During that time, he witnessed technological advances and hardware evolutions. Now retired and living in Arizona, Holowko has expanded his horizons into writing and storytelling, creating a whole new fictional world with a unique story to tell.
“This story is about a cat named Keya, whose guardian just so happens to be the royal princess of the land,” writes Holowko. “Things are different here. All cats here meow but don’t purr. They never learned how to purr—until Keya’s adventure.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Holowko’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s many cats, as well as the author’s desire to invent a story that appeals to all the cat people, young and old. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Holowko’s story to life, “The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them back to relive this engaging adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Cat, The Princess, and The Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
