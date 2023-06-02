Lucarbo’s New Book, “Del consultorio a la cárcel,” is a Gripping Novel About a Woman Whose Life Gets Turned Upside-Down When Her Lucrative New Job Leads Her to Prison

Recent release “Del consultorio a la cárcel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lucarbo, is the thrilling story of a young woman who goes looking for a career change and accidentally finds herself caught in the middle of a dangerous criminal organization.