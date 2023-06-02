Lucarbo’s New Book, “Del consultorio a la cárcel,” is a Gripping Novel About a Woman Whose Life Gets Turned Upside-Down When Her Lucrative New Job Leads Her to Prison
Recent release “Del consultorio a la cárcel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lucarbo, is the thrilling story of a young woman who goes looking for a career change and accidentally finds herself caught in the middle of a dangerous criminal organization.
Hackensack, NJ, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucarbo, a Columbian American author with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new book, “Del consultorio a la cárcel”: a captivating and exciting Spanish-language novel about an average woman finding unexpected wealth with unforeseen consequences.
“El día transcurrió sin muchos tropiezos,” writes Lucarbo “Carmen se dedicó a conocer los lugares y sus gentes. Pues, solo la enviaron a tres lugares en todo el día. Por la tarde se presentó donde don Felipe a hacer cuentas un poco avergonzada, pues, todo el dinero que recibió en las tres carreras lo había invertido en poner gasolina al taxi. Prácticamente, había gastado el día yendo de un lugar a otro, pero no trabajando. Don Felipe se mostró complacido por la preocupación de la muchacha, pero le indicó que los primeros días no tendría muchas carreras, porque ella estaba en entrenamiento. El objetivo no era que fuera taxista, el objetivo era que aprendiera a manejar sin miedo y que agudizara su olfato para oler el peligro, que reconociera si un extraño en el vecindario representaba una amenaza o no.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lucarbo’s intriguing tale tells the story of Carmen, a young woman from an impoverished background who works in a medical office. She feels trapped at her current job, like the walls of her cubicle are closing in on her. With miserable conditions and a salary barely enough to scrape by, she is eager for a change.
When Carmen receives a promising new job offer, she simply can’t refuse. This new position doubles her salary and guarantees that she will be able to travel the world. Carmen goes from being confined in an office to seeing places she never dreamed possible. But unbeknownst to Carmen, this incredible new job is actually part of a dangerous criminal organization that is being closely followed by police. What will happen when an innocent office girl is faced with time in prison?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Del consultorio a la cárcel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“El día transcurrió sin muchos tropiezos,” writes Lucarbo “Carmen se dedicó a conocer los lugares y sus gentes. Pues, solo la enviaron a tres lugares en todo el día. Por la tarde se presentó donde don Felipe a hacer cuentas un poco avergonzada, pues, todo el dinero que recibió en las tres carreras lo había invertido en poner gasolina al taxi. Prácticamente, había gastado el día yendo de un lugar a otro, pero no trabajando. Don Felipe se mostró complacido por la preocupación de la muchacha, pero le indicó que los primeros días no tendría muchas carreras, porque ella estaba en entrenamiento. El objetivo no era que fuera taxista, el objetivo era que aprendiera a manejar sin miedo y que agudizara su olfato para oler el peligro, que reconociera si un extraño en el vecindario representaba una amenaza o no.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lucarbo’s intriguing tale tells the story of Carmen, a young woman from an impoverished background who works in a medical office. She feels trapped at her current job, like the walls of her cubicle are closing in on her. With miserable conditions and a salary barely enough to scrape by, she is eager for a change.
When Carmen receives a promising new job offer, she simply can’t refuse. This new position doubles her salary and guarantees that she will be able to travel the world. Carmen goes from being confined in an office to seeing places she never dreamed possible. But unbeknownst to Carmen, this incredible new job is actually part of a dangerous criminal organization that is being closely followed by police. What will happen when an innocent office girl is faced with time in prison?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Del consultorio a la cárcel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories