Tracie L. Davidson’s New Book, "Two Feathers," is an Adventurous Novel for Young Readers About a Pair of Siblings Who Receive a Life-Changing Gift from a Magical Owl

Recent release “Two Feathers,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tracie L. Davidson, is an extraordinary romp through the avian world. After receiving enchanted feathers from a wizard owl, siblings Taylor and Ricky gain the ability to turn into any bird of their choosing. Hijinks ensue as the children learn to harness their new powers and experience life as birds.