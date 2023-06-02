Tracie L. Davidson’s New Book, "Two Feathers," is an Adventurous Novel for Young Readers About a Pair of Siblings Who Receive a Life-Changing Gift from a Magical Owl
Recent release “Two Feathers,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tracie L. Davidson, is an extraordinary romp through the avian world. After receiving enchanted feathers from a wizard owl, siblings Taylor and Ricky gain the ability to turn into any bird of their choosing. Hijinks ensue as the children learn to harness their new powers and experience life as birds.
Bealeton, VA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tracie L. Davidson, a veteran of the Army Signal Corps with a degree in English Literature from Oregon State University, has completed her new book, “Two Feathers”: a fun and light-hearted story inspired by the impressive imaginations of the author’s children and father-in-law.
“The bird soon landed with a quiet whoosh on a low tree branch,” writes Davidson. “It fluttered its wings a bit as if to settle into a comfortable rest. His head turned in a slow purposeful pivot as if he knew there were spies upon him.
“When Taylor saw him land on the branch, she stopped abruptly too. Or nearly so. She was approximately ten feet from the owl. ‘He’s such a magnificent fellow,’ she muttered. As quietly as possible, she carefully stepped on the crunchy dead leaves underfoot, peering from behind this tree and that. Ricky caught up with his sister and already figured out what she was up to.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tracie L. Davidson’s exciting tale begins as summer break rolls around for siblings Taylor and Ricky. One day, a very special owl flew into their backyard. The sight of this magnificent owl was intriguing enough, and the siblings were astonished when it began to speak to them. Was it real or were their imaginations running wild?
The owl introduced himself as Finnegus and offered the children a very special gift. He presented Taylor and Ricky with two feathers from his body—magical feathers that can help them enter the bird world and become any bird of their choosing. But there are a few conditions: they must carefully follow the wizard owl’s chant, and only one of them can transform at a time. Join Taylor and Ricky on their feathered adventures as they experience life from a bird’s-eye view.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Two Feathers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
