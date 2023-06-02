Reco Daniels’s New Book, "Mulatto Ambitions," is a Gripping and Rousing Novel That Follows the Story of Shirra and the Turmoil That is the Drug Game
Recent release “Mulatto Ambitions,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Reco Daniels, is an intense and thrilling book that follows the chaotic life of Shirra and the dangerous business that accompanies.
Montgomery, AL, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reco Daniels has completed his new book, “Mulatto Ambitions”: a compelling and dramatic book that brings readers into the story of Shirra and her rise to the top of the drug game.
Daniels writes, “Come and take a real look at the dirty, dirty South, and try to keep your hands clean in the game of life and ambitions where a biracial vixen makes the South her playground. Who’s trying to gamble in this dirty game?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Reco Daniels’s exciting tale brings readers into the chaotic world of Shirra. Shirra’s business is dangerous, but she is determined to be the best. This ambition sometimes leads to putting herself and her team in some risky situations. She is making waves as a woman in an all-male game and getting one step closer to being the queen pin she always wanted to be.
Shirra and her dynamic team will stop at nothing to be successful. They mix it up with anyone who gets in their way, even a mob-tied family. This novel will take readers through all the treacherous and frightening things Shirra does to keep her business profitable. Her queen-pin aspirations and loyal crew are the only things she needs to get to the top.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Mulatto Ambitions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
