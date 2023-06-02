Angela R. Newland’s New Non-Fiction Book “The River House” is the Story of a Retired Couple’s Dream Home Turned Into Their Biggest Nightmare as the Result of a Hurricane

Recent release “The River House,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela R. Newland, is the story of the devastating impacts of 2017's Hurricane Irma on a peaceful older home in south Florida. The book chronicles a couple’s extensive efforts to work with their insurance company to get their home reconstructed, reveals a shocking conclusion to those efforts, and includes lessons learned for anyone living in a hurricane-prone area.