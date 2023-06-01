Jim Valliere’s New Book, “The Eddies of the Aevitas,” Follows a Man Who is Swept Up Into a Journey Across Time That Holds the Key to the Ultimate Truths and His Future
Rawlins, WY, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jim Valliere has completed his most recent book, “The Eddies of the Aevitas”: a fascinating tale that centers around one man’s quest that leads him to discover incredible truths about himself, his relationship with his daughter, and the nature of eternity as well as heaven itself.
Valliere writes, “The currents in the River of Time are powerful—powerful enough to pull Joe Samson in opposite directions, effectively splitting his soul and pulling him away from one destiny to another. However, all countercurrents must eventually rejoin the main channel. Only one Joe can exit the eddy and continue to live. Joe must journey back in time to the very birth of his soul to discover the connections in past lives that will affect his seemingly impossible decision on which Joe will exit the eddy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jim Valliere’s book is a spellbinding yarn that is sure to keep readers in suspense as they follow along on Joe’s discovery of guarded truths about his past that will forever influence his path in life and his relationships with others. Thought-provoking and deeply emotional, this character-driven tale provides an unforgettable experience that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Eddies of the Aevitas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories