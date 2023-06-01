Lyndsey Allen’s New Book, "Prince Joe Joe," Follows a Young Prince Who Refuses to Follow the Rules and Constantly Disobeys the King and Queen Whenever Possible
Newport News, VA, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lyndsey Allen, who resides with her family in Virginia, has completed her most recent book, “Prince Joe Joe”: a charming tale of a young prince who causes mischief and mayhem for his parents, electing to ignore the king and queen’s orders. When Joe Joe steals something very precious from his parents, he finally goes too far, and faces the consequences of his actions.
Lyndsey writes, “What are the king and queen to do when their prince just won’t listen to them? Will there be peace in the castle? Will there be fun in the kingdom again? And where are the royal crowns?”
Published by Fulton Books, Lyndsey Allen’s book is an enthralling tale driven by the author’s desire to keep the fun, curiosity, and learning experiences of childhood alive through storytelling. With vibrant artwork to help bring Lyndsey’s tale to life, “Prince Joe Joe” is an engaging tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and help teach the importance of listening to one’s parents and doing what is right, even when it’s not the most enjoyable option.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Prince Joe Joe” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
