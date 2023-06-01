Stan Williams’s Newly Released "Complete Works of Stan Williams: Short Stories, Essays, and Poems" is a Unique and Enjoyable Literary Collection
“Complete Works of Stan Williams: Short Stories, Essays, and Poems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stan Williams, is an enjoyable reading experience that offers readers a variety of options from compelling fiction to true-life tales of the unexpected.
New York, NY, June 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Complete Works of Stan Williams: Short Stories, Essays, and Poems”: an entertaining and creative compilation. “Complete Works of Stan Williams: Short Stories, Essays, and Poems” is the creation of published author Stan Williams, who was born on a movie lot (Phoenix Film Studio) in 1958. Taking the name from his favorite baseball players, Stan Musuial and Ted Williams, he spoke many years in radio and television and was a newspaper editor. He has written several nonfiction books and one novel currently available everywhere books and e-books are sold, called, "The Blanket."
Williams shares, “This is a collection of historical fiction, true newspaper account, and PTSD nightmares.
“'The Cousins' is a great account of the American fight for freedom. Two cousins, one a British officer, the other a member of the Sons of Liberty. They’re cousins who died in the battle of Breed’s Hill. They rest today side by side in the Old North Church graveyard.
“The other stories are a mixture of history and fantasy of Stan’s mind, some from the pages of old newspapers and family journals. I hope you find them informative and entertaining.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Williams’s new book offers readers a selection of options to fit any reading mood.
Consumers can purchase “Complete Works of Stan Williams: Short Stories, Essays, and Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Complete Works of Stan Williams: Short Stories, Essays, and Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
