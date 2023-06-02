Erin Hemenway’s Newly Released "Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship" is an Entertaining Adventure in New York City
“Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erin Hemenway, is an amusing adventure that takes readers of all ages on a creative journey through the sights and sounds of New York.
Palm Springs, CA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship”: a vibrant juvenile fiction that will delight and entertain. “Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship” is the creation of published author Erin Hemenway, who was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She now resides in Palm Desert, California, with her Pomeranian, Teddy.
Hemenway shares, “‘I love the Wooky Walk books. This is the second in the series and I look forward to many more to come!’ —Delia Ramarez, educational coordinator, Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley
“Wooky Walks Broadway is an entertaining romp through the New York show business scene seen through the eyes of Wooky and her gang. A delightful story that will appeal to all ages!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Hemenway’s new book is a charming adventure that explores conflict resolution and friendship.
Hemenway brings an imaginative cast of affable animals to life within the pages of this adorable juvenile fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hemenway shares, “‘I love the Wooky Walk books. This is the second in the series and I look forward to many more to come!’ —Delia Ramarez, educational coordinator, Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley
“Wooky Walks Broadway is an entertaining romp through the New York show business scene seen through the eyes of Wooky and her gang. A delightful story that will appeal to all ages!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Hemenway’s new book is a charming adventure that explores conflict resolution and friendship.
Hemenway brings an imaginative cast of affable animals to life within the pages of this adorable juvenile fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories