Erin Hemenway’s Newly Released "Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship" is an Entertaining Adventure in New York City

“Wooky Walks Broadway: A Tail of Acceptance, Adventure & Friendship,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erin Hemenway, is an amusing adventure that takes readers of all ages on a creative journey through the sights and sounds of New York.