Suan L. Chan’s Newly Released “Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians” is an Uplifting Study Guide
“Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suan L. Chan, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the book of Philippians as the author provides a clear and engaging study.
Kings Park, NY, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians” is an encouraging book perfect for both self-study and group study. “Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians” is the creation of published author Suan L. Chan, who was born and raised in Malaysia and currently makes her home in New York. She is happily married for twenty-three years to her husband Meng Lee and a mom to two teenage boys, Jaden and Ranen.
Chan shares, “Philippians was a fairly young church, about ten years of age. When writing this letter, Paul sensed himself at the jaws of death. Therefore, I encourage all of you to read this book as a valediction, like a father’s farewell to his ten-year-old son. What message did the father want to convey to his young son when he could foresee how the orphan would soon be facing the same persecution as he did? Having this in mind, please set aside your intellectual mind and submerge yourself deep into Paul’s intense struggles. Hear him saying how he was torn within himself. There was so much to tell and teach these young Christians, yet his time was running out, and worst still, his words were confined within a short letter.
“Truly, this is also Paul’s last words to us. They are words of wisdom that Paul learned through years of his challenging walk of faith. I prayed that you will be blessed as you study this book and gain insight into Paul’s joy formula.”
(A seven-week Bible study of the book of Philippians with complete commentary)
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suan L. Chan’s new book unpacked the apostle Paul’s deep insight into effective Christian living. Suan used a verse-by-verse study to help the readers to reorient their spiritual visions. She encouraged them to look beyond the surface of all matters into gaining hope from a heavenward perspective. Ultimately, Suan believed that God’s wisdom would guide her readers’ righteous acts so that they could be approved as worthy of the gospel of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
