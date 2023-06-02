Suan L. Chan’s Newly Released “Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians” is an Uplifting Study Guide

“Paul’s Joy Formula: Love + Deep Insight = Discernment: A Study Of The Book Of Philippians,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suan L. Chan, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the book of Philippians as the author provides a clear and engaging study.