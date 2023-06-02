Angela D. Zeigler’s Newly Released “Reflections: A 40 Day Devotional for Believers” is an Uplifting Exercise in Deepening One’s Faith
“Reflections: A 40 Day Devotional for Believers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela D. Zeigler, is an enjoyable resource that will challenge and rejuvenate one’s passion for God through a forty-day faith journey.
Chesterfield, VA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reflections: A 40 Day Devotional for Believers”: a thoughtful study of God’s word that motivates and empowers. “Reflections: A 40 Day Devotional for Believers” is the creation of published author Angela D. Zeigler, who was born in Detroit, Michigan. She has one daughter and granddaughter, Andrea and Moriah. She obtained her associate and bachelor’s degrees at Davenport University, Dearborn, Michigan. She obtained her master’s degree from Strayer University, Richmond, Virginia. She currently serves as a minister at Divine World Changers International Ministry under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Derwin and Co-pastor Franswella Hickman. Angela recently co-authored a book entitled Now a Seven-Day Devotional.
Zeigler shares, “Reflection’s devotional takes you on a forty-day journey that not only challenges but encourages the believer in their faith. No matter the situation or circumstances, God is the only consistent factor, and through life lessons, you are able to learn so much more about God through them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela D. Zeigler’s new book will nurture a respect and appreciation for all God provides.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections: A 40 Day Devotional for Believers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections: A 40 Day Devotional for Believers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
