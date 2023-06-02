Barbara C. Robinson’s Newly Released "Poems of Eternal Value" is a Collection of Heartfelt Celebrations of God’s Promise and Myriad Blessings
“Poems of Eternal Value,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara C. Robinson, is an enjoyable selection of faith-based poetry shared in hope of aiding others on the road to salvation.
Graham, TX, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Poems of Eternal Value”: a delightful opportunity for reflection and prayer. “Poems of Eternal Value” is the creation of published author Barbara C. Robinson, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was raised in Connecticut and later moved to Texas following her husband’s honorable discharge from the United States Navy in 1970.
Robinson shares, “Poems of Eternal Value may possibly lead a person to God’s gift of eternal life. Jesus Christ is God’s gift to the world and is eternal life. When one receives Christ by His grace through faith, that person immediately has everlasting life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara C. Robinson’s new book will touch the spirit as readers take time to reflect on the impactful themes found within.
Consumers can purchase “Poems of Eternal Value” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems of Eternal Value,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
