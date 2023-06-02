Marie Malone’s Newly Released "The Inheritance" is a Touching Story of Family History and Reconciliation as a Family’s Legacy Hangs in the Balance
“The Inheritance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Malone, is an enjoyable fiction that brings family drama to life as a loving patriarch reconnects with his only surviving son.
Chrisman, IL, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Inheritance”: an exciting Christian romance. “The Inheritance” is the creation of published author Marie Malone, a dedicated wife and grandmother who retired as an elementary school teacher.
Malone shares, “John Wilkes felt blessed to work his family’s ranch. He loved the feeling of accomplishment in raising livestock and nurturing the soil with crops. Now however, he was feeling as if all hope was lost in finding a new generation to take over.
“He had lost both of his sons as potential inheritors of the land. One son died in a riding accident and the other to a heated exchange of words and feelings many years ago. His widowed daughter-in-law helps him with the daily running of the ranch.
“Then a press release appears in the news: a new veterinary clinic to open in town and his son one of the vets running the facility. John’s widowed daughter-in-law wants to see a reunion between father and son. When Justin returns home, feelings of remorse and hope arise. Can past hurts be resolved and new beginnings initiated as Stephanie and Justin will meet for the first time? Is there hope of a romance and will the family’s ranch be secured?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Malone’s new book will delight readers as they race to see what awaits on the Wilkes family ranch.
Consumers can purchase “The Inheritance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Inheritance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
