Lukas Maina’s Newly Released "Jacob Heard a Voice" Shares an Important Lesson Regarding Work Ethic and Faith for Young Readers
“Jacob Heard a Voice,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lukas Maina, is an engaging opportunity to discuss the dangers of distraction with young readers as an action-packed adventure unfolds.
Shrewsbury, MA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jacob Heard a Voice”: an enjoyable adventure filled with important lessons of life and faith. “Jacob Heard a Voice” is the creation of published author Lukas Maina, a dedicated father of three who was born and raised in Africa and later moved to the United States. Maina serves in the mental health field in the pediatric field.
Maina shares, “In a little while, Jacob is having a blast with his best friend, Jonah—both distracted and carried away, only paying attention to themselves. Jacob completely forgot about a simple lesson his grandmother taught him to never allow distraction to become destruction. He quickly found himself alone drowning in a pool of fear and panic, fighting for his safety and his grandmother’s sheep. Only one voice will rescue him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lukas Maina’s new book will entertain young imaginations through a fun narrative and a selection of science facts about sheep.
Consumers can purchase “Jacob Heard a Voice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jacob Heard a Voice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Maina shares, “In a little while, Jacob is having a blast with his best friend, Jonah—both distracted and carried away, only paying attention to themselves. Jacob completely forgot about a simple lesson his grandmother taught him to never allow distraction to become destruction. He quickly found himself alone drowning in a pool of fear and panic, fighting for his safety and his grandmother’s sheep. Only one voice will rescue him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lukas Maina’s new book will entertain young imaginations through a fun narrative and a selection of science facts about sheep.
Consumers can purchase “Jacob Heard a Voice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jacob Heard a Voice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories