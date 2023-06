Benjamin Gideon’s Newly Released "The Prospering Soul: Part 1" is a Unique Perspective of How to Grow in All Aspects of Life and Faith

Stevenson Ranch, CA, June 02, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “The Prospering Soul: Part 1”: a compelling resource for anyone looking to prosper in Christ. “The Prospering Soul: Part 1” is the creation of published author Benjamin Gideon, a native of Toronto, Canada who later moved to Los Angeles, California. Gideon is currently the lead pastor of Rest in Grace Church in Santa Clarita, California, and is co-president of his family’s fastener business, Advance Fasteners Inc.Gideon shares, “Everyone has a responsibility to make their soul prosper, but what does that even mean and how does one do it? In fact, what exactly is the soul?The Prospering Soul is not only a book. It’s an experience and an adventure to prosper the soul of a person!“For two years, 3 John 2 circulated in Benjamin Gideon’s heart! God was prompting him to embark upon a journey that would help him define the soul, in order to help individuals work toward birthing success from the inside out by applying simple God-prescribed, biblical truths that have stood the test of time. With an oversaturation of self-help, get-rich-quick, and misleading books, The Prospering Soul is far from a prospering gospel! It contains no get-rich-quick schemes! This book is a preliminary roadmap to help prosper the soul. Explore the various methods presented in the book by Pastor Benjamin Gideon.“Jesus said it best: 'For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?' (Mark 8:36).”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Benjamin Gideon’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they consider the impassioned message within.Consumers can purchase “The Prospering Soul: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Prospering Soul: Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.