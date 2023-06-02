Benjamin Gideon’s Newly Released "The Prospering Soul: Part 1" is a Unique Perspective of How to Grow in All Aspects of Life and Faith
“The Prospering Soul: Part 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Benjamin Gideon, is a thought-provoking study of how to grow in faith and discover both personal and spiritual prosperity.
Stevenson Ranch, CA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Prospering Soul: Part 1”: a compelling resource for anyone looking to prosper in Christ. “The Prospering Soul: Part 1” is the creation of published author Benjamin Gideon, a native of Toronto, Canada who later moved to Los Angeles, California. Gideon is currently the lead pastor of Rest in Grace Church in Santa Clarita, California, and is co-president of his family’s fastener business, Advance Fasteners Inc.
Gideon shares, “Everyone has a responsibility to make their soul prosper, but what does that even mean and how does one do it? In fact, what exactly is the soul?
The Prospering Soul is not only a book. It’s an experience and an adventure to prosper the soul of a person!
“For two years, 3 John 2 circulated in Benjamin Gideon’s heart! God was prompting him to embark upon a journey that would help him define the soul, in order to help individuals work toward birthing success from the inside out by applying simple God-prescribed, biblical truths that have stood the test of time. With an oversaturation of self-help, get-rich-quick, and misleading books, The Prospering Soul is far from a prospering gospel! It contains no get-rich-quick schemes! This book is a preliminary roadmap to help prosper the soul. Explore the various methods presented in the book by Pastor Benjamin Gideon.
“Jesus said it best: 'For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?' (Mark 8:36).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Benjamin Gideon’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they consider the impassioned message within.
Consumers can purchase “The Prospering Soul: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Prospering Soul: Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
