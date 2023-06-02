Laura Lee Kinard’s Newly Released "The Days of Hope" is a Sweet Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds Comfort Through Prayer
“The Days of Hope,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Lee Kinard, is a charming narrative that offers an encouraging message of the comfort and strength one can find in connection with God.
Jacksonville, FL, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Days of Hope”: a helpful narrative for teaching upcoming believers about the power of prayer. “The Days of Hope” is the creation of published author Laura Lee Kinard, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who retired in 2018 after serving for forty-two years in the field of education.
Kinard shares, “The Days of Hope is a story about a young ten-year-old girl named Hope and how she learns to pray to God when she is worried about something. Her worries include talking to her neighbor, performing in her fourth-grade school play, and what a boy in her class says to her. Her neighbor teaches her how to pray, and Hope uses this prayer to calm her worries. She also receives encouragement from her family and uses that encouragement to help others.
“The Days of Hope is based on the word hope. Hope is what we look forward to and what we expect to happen. Often, we need to pray to God to be sure that what we hope for is a good thing. We can pray that God will be with us when we are worried or afraid. Hope can give us peace and joy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Lee Kinard’s new book shares an important lesson of faith regarding prayer and connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Days of Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Days of Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
