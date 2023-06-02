Collin Colosky’s Newly Released "Tommy the Tadpole" is a Thoughtful Narrative That Presents Readers with Fun Science Facts and an Important Lesson
“Tommy the Tadpole,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Collin Colosky, is an exciting adventure in the pond as a young tadpole transforms before your eyes on a quest to answer a seemingly impossible question.
Vassar, MI, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tommy the Tadpole”: a fun opportunity to discuss perspective and problem solving with young readers. “Tommy the Tadpole” is the creation of published author Collin Colosky.
Colosky shares, “In this book, Tommy goes on a mission to discover the answer to his question, 'What is water?' Tommy the Tadpole teaches kids that sometimes you have to step back from a situation for a new perspective while also teaching about many creatures found in a pond. It is told in a fun-filled way that is both simple enough for kids to understand and thought-provoking enough for adults to enjoy reading. It teaches the importance of asking questions and not giving up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Collin Colosky’s new book pairs an entertaining story of discovery with fun illustrations for the engagement of young minds.
Consumers can purchase “Tommy the Tadpole” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tommy the Tadpole,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
