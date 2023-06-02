Pamala Barber’s Newly Released "A Gift of Love" is a Warmhearted Message of Encouragement and God’s Love
“A Gift of Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamala Barber, is a thoughtful collection of short stories and reflections that offer messages of empowerment and comfort.
Spokane, WA, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Gift of Love”: an uplifting reading experience brimming with hope, faith, and a sense of understanding. “A Gift of Love” is the creation of published author Pamala Barber.
Barber shares, “This book would be a great addition to any collection of books about faith. It has humor and things to think about. My book features a short collection of inspirational and positive writings about faith, family, and life. The collection begins with a reminder that little acts of kindness matter.
“It also encourages you not to 'let your trials and life’s challenges get the best of you.' Throughout the collection emphasizes the power of embracing God’s love. This book is uplifting and helps us become more Christlike.
“Along our journey, together, we can help each other become better. I love writing what’s in my heart to encourage people. I want to be a positive influence to uplift those who need a helping hand. I hope reading this book leaves a smile in your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamala Barber’s new book will encourage readers to keep the faith during times of struggle and to relish in times of joy.
Consumers can purchase “A Gift of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Gift of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
