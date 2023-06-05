Ruth-Anne Mullan’s Newly Released "Before It’s Too Late" is a Touching Collection of Personal Stories That Share the Glory of God’s Wonders
“Before It’s Too Late,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth-Anne Mullan, is a heartfelt celebration of all God has provided as the author reflects on moments of divine inspiration and protection.
New York, NY, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Before It’s Too Late”: an uplifting discussion of all God offers. “Before It’s Too Late” is the creation of published author Ruth-Anne Mullan.
Mullan shares, “Every chapter in this book contains a miracle. The stories are true. They were written for the sole purpose of revealing God’s goodness in this day. Most of us don’t even know He wants to spend time with us. He met Adam daily in the garden, just to hang out with the man He created. He is love and wanted to love, communicate, and have little private jokes with us. Yes, He’s funny sometimes. He has a great sense of humor. It gives Him pleasure to hear us laugh and be joyful. No one is an exception. He wants to be with every person in the world. He’s gentle and won’t force Himself on us. He didn’t want a race of puppets to carry out His wishes. He doesn’t need us. He is able to do everything He wants all by Himself. We obey Him simply because we love Him, and trust His desire toward us is only good.
“I’ve learned how He heals, saves, and delivers here and now by many encounters with Him. I promised to tell everyone who will listen about His miracles in my life. He wants everyone who reads this book to get to know Him. It’s easy to do. Sit quietly all by yourself where you’ll be comfortable. Ask Him to come and be with you and to show you how real He is. Stay still and wait. When your attitude is right, He’ll come. Do this as often as necessary until the day He comes, because He will. When you sense His presence, you will be amazed by His glory. You will know for yourself how wonderful He is, the mighty God, able to do all things well in your life, even more than you could ever ask or think.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth-Anne Mullan’s new book will empower readers in their faith as they reflect on their own moments of connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Before It’s Too Late” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Before It’s Too Late,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
