Jan Taylor Lippitt and Anna B Eddy’s Newly Released "Glow-Mometer Rising: A Magical Christmas Story" is a Charming Holiday Adventure
“Glow-Mometer Rising: A Magical Christmas Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jan Taylor Lippitt and Anna B Eddy, is an exciting race against the clock as a magical, Christmas tradition wavers on the verge of remaining dormant.
Simsbury, CT, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Glow-Mometer Rising: A Magical Christmas Story”: a fun and engaging Christmas tale that can be shared with the whole family. “Glow-Mometer Rising: A Magical Christmas Story” is the creation of published authors Jan Taylor Lippitt and Anna B Eddy.
Lippitt and Eddy share, “It’s magic! Every year, the Christmas Village comes to life…but only if all the people and pieces of the village are set up by sunset on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The Real House children, Annie, Maggie, and Joanie don’t have time to finish setting up the village before they leave for Gramma and Grampa’s house the day after Thanksgiving.
“With just a little magic left, and a lot of cooperation, the people of the Christmas Village come alive and get to work, racing against time and overcoming obstacles to finish setting up the village.
“Grannie Noelle, her faithful dog, Holly-Honey, the magic owls, Ora and Ona, and all the wonderful children and residents of the village share ideas and work together hoping to refuel the Glow-Mometer before sunset on Sunday.
“Will they be able to accomplish this magical task in time, or will they just be ordinary Christmas Village figures this season who cannot move or talk?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jan Taylor Lippitt and Anna B Eddy’s new book will delight and entertain readers of any age as a unique and imaginative Christmas tale unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Glow-Mometer Rising: A Magical Christmas Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glow-Mometer Rising: A Magical Christmas Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
