Rev. Canon Michael E. Hesse’s Newly Released "Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey" is an Inspiring Collection of Articles and Reflections
“Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Canon Michael E. Hesse, is an uplifting message of God’s love that draws from the author’s personal experiences and observations as shared over a sixteen-year span with a local newspaper.
Destin, FL, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey”: an enjoyable collection of brief writings that carry potent messages of faith. “Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey” is the creation of published author Rev. Canon Michael E. Hesse, who was born at Bolling AFB on October 18, 1948, and attended fourteen different schools in the US and Germany before graduating from high school in Jacksonville, Florida. It was there he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Claudia Dupre, in 1970. Hearing God’s call to ministry early in his college years at the University of Florida, he attended Virginia Theological Seminary and served churches in Tallahassee, Pensacola, and Destin—all in Florida where boating and fishing abound. After forty-two years of ministry, Mike retired in 2015 and continues to serve the Destin community as Anglican priest and fellow fisherman. Four children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren have blessed the Hesse family.
Hesse shares, “Headline news is disturbing; community tragedies are unhinging; individual trials are challenging. How does one make sense of life in the midst of a complex creation? Fr. Mike Hesse observes his world from a Christian perspective on many issues, corporate and personal, and offers a way to cope. Oswald Chambers says, 'Yet there is no circumstance of life in which we cannot abide in Jesus.' We are called to be victorious in and through our circumstances, understanding that God has them all in hand. Inside are over a hundred different columns, written over fifteen years of ministry in Destin, Florida. It is hoped that readers will find encouragement, truth, and love from the Lord and renewed stamina for tomorrow’s adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Canon Michael E. Hesse’s new book can be enjoyed in small installments of any order as each passage carries a unique and important message.
Consumers can purchase “Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
