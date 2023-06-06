Rev. Dr. Ethel L. Williams’s Newly Released "The Doctrine of God" is a Thought-Provoking and Carefully Researched Study of the Existence of God and Life’s Meaning
“The Doctrine of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Ethel L. Williams, is a compelling scholarly work that will challenge readers to a new understanding of mankind’s purpose within God’s plan.
New York, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Doctrine of God”: an articulate and richly detailed study. “The Doctrine of God” is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Ethel L. Williams.
The late Rev. Dr. Ethel L. Williams was a longtime Christian, pastor, teacher, and missionary. She founded and pastored Mt. Calvary United Holy Church of Florence, South Carolina and Paterson, New Jersey, and Mt. Calvary Holy Church Mission of Kinston, North Carolina. A diligent and faithful servant of God, Dr. Williams helped better the lives of children and adults in her inner-city communities. Her endeavors introduced many to living a Christian life.
Dr. Williams shares, “For generations, many questions concerning life has eluded mankind. People have contemplated many of these questions and speculated on the true answers.
“Two questions that, no matter where you originate from or live on this planet, are by far the most intriguing to answer. The existence of a being with supernatural powers and the meaning of life are not the simplest questions to answer. Neither can be explained scientifically with a true answer.
“Many people believe that we, mankind, are the creation of God—a supernatural entity that has an intelligent purpose in creating us. That intelligent purpose is the meaning of life.
“If God exists and has an intelligent purpose in creating us, do we really know what this purpose is? And if so, do we find it meaningful in our lives?
“On the other hand, if God doesn’t exist, the meaning of life can only be meaningless. Considering there have been endless numbers of wars, crimes, discriminations, mistreatment, accidents, diseases, and numerous other misfortunes that have affected human life, we naturally ask, 'Why do these things happen? And if God exists, why would he let them happen?' A compelling thought to contemplate.
“A true answer about God and life is presented in the information provided throughout this book. The existence of God and his purpose in creating mankind is a true value for you to know. This book will guide you to the meaning of life and an understanding to your purpose as God’s creation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Ethel L. Williams’s is published in honor of the author’s lifelong commitment to spreading the Word of God.
Consumers can purchase “The Doctrine of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Doctrine of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
