Betty Levesque’s Newly Released "Sharpen Your Spiritual Sword" is an Encouraging Resource for Daily Connection with God and Key Scripture
“Sharpen Your Spiritual Sword,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Levesque, offers thoughtful reflections and relevant passages from God’s word that will help readers strengthen their relationship with God.
St. Augustine, FL, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sharpen Your Spiritual Sword”: a helpful tool for personal and spiritual growth. “Sharpen Your Spiritual Sword” is the creation of published author Betty Levesque, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and educator.
Levesque shares, “Are you desiring a greater knowledge and understanding of God and His Word? Do you desire a closer relationship with the Lord and a deeper understanding of Who God is and who you are in Christ?
“If the answers are 'yes' then 'Sharpen Your Spiritual Sword' was written just for you.
“As a Bible teacher, Betty Levesque shares her knowledge and Biblical insights, along with numerous cross-references, to encourage each reader to dig a little deeper into the Bible, a well of Truth!
“Beautiful illustrations are included in this devotional, along with poems written by the author, which will inspire, challenge and encourage you.
“Ephesians 6:17 tells us, the Word of God is the sword of the Spirit. Let's keep our swords sharpened!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Levesque’s new book seeks to rejuvenate reader’s spark for God as they consider the impactful messages within each daily devotion.
Consumers can purchase “Sharpen Your Spiritual Sword” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharpen Your Spiritual Sword,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
