Greg Huddleston’s Newly Released "Bekunn’s Treasure" is a Delightful Narrative That Celebrates the Joys of Reading
“Bekunn’s Treasure,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Huddleston, is a fun and engaging tale of a special ogre who finds a surprising treasure while out enjoying the beauty of the world.
Brumley, MO, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bekunn’s Treasure”: a charming reading experience that also offers an interactive exercise for young readers. “Bekunn’s Treasure” is the creation of published author Greg Huddleston, who lives in an area of central Missouri settled by his ancestors in 1830. With educational opportunities practically nonexistent at that time, nearly all forms of communication were done orally. Food recipes, family history, medical treatments, entertainment—all these were passed from generation to generation by mouth rather than the written word. While very young, he often sat on the laps of great-aunts, listening spellbound to the most wondrous tales, their soft voices carrying him across vast ages to mystic places and exotic lands. Sadly now, the oral traditions that inspired his writings are nearly gone. From his own experience, Huddleston continues to encourage everyone to read books to children. When a child spends time with a television, they are watching someone else’s imagination. When a child spends time with a book, a door is opened to their own.
Huddleston shares, “There in that enchanted forest known as Goldenwood, hidden deep within a glade, a tiny cottage stood. Bekunn (pronounced as “beacon”) is a resident of a magnificent ancient forest that is shared with all types of woodland creatures. Bekunn is a friend to all, as they are to him. His favorite daily activity is a nice, quiet walk in the woods. One fateful day, Bekunn stumbles (quite literally) upon an object lying in the pathway. It is something he has never seen before! His first instinct is to try and communicate with it, but he has no success. As Bekunn continues to speculate what it is he has discovered, forest animals begin to join him. After many guesses between them, they still cannot solve the mystery.
“Finally, Wise Old Owl comes forward and reveals exactly what the object is. It is indeed a treasure! Not all treasures can be measured in silver and gold, however. Along with Bekunn’s story is a section that is an introduction to the alphabet for your beginning reader. This section is not meant to teach words, but is rather designed to teach them to identify particular letters within those words, hopefully providing some preparation for those first steps into organized education and those professional educators that can’t wait to watch your child grow. As long as you have that loved one on your lap reading Bekunn’s story, let’s take a moment to teach!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Huddleston’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Heather Mote.
Consumers can purchase “Bekunn’s Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bekunn’s Treasure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
