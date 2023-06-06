Daniel Keller’s Newly Released "Inviting the King into Your House" is a Helpful Resource for Anyone Looking to Learn How to be Led by the Holy Spirit
“Inviting the King into Your House,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Keller, is a thoughtful discussion of living earnestly for God and keeping one’s heart and mind open to the Holy Spirit’s message.
Prentiss, MS, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Inviting the King into Your House”: an intelligent blend of personal reflection and relevant scripture. “Inviting the King into Your House” is the creation of published author Daniel Keller.
Keller shares, “I, Daniel Keller, after being obedient to the voice of God, was led in the path of righteousness as a spiritual child of God, which gave me the assurance and guidance by his spirit in writing Inviting the King into Your House.
“It’s God’s way of righteousness and holiness that leads to eternal life, though Christ our Lord.
“It’s in the beauty of holiness that speaks directly to our soul by the spirit of God. It is all done by putting God first in the forefront of our life and make Jesus our choice.
“Just as Jesus gave hope to the hopeless, I want to follow and do likewise.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Keller’s new book will empower and challenge readers to a new understanding of their role within living in active faith.
Keller shares in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of a fulfilling relationship with God and his word.
Consumers can purchase “Inviting the King into Your House” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inviting the King into Your House,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
