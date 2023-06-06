MJ Claude’s Newly Released “Patriot to Mercenary: Lessons Learned in Iraq” is a Historical Fiction That Explores the Earth-Shaking Ramifications of September 11
“Patriot to Mercenary: Lessons Learned in Iraq,” from Christian Faith Publishing author MJ Claude, is a compelling story of service and leading with honor as a determined patriot seeks to help a population desperate for freedom and safety.
New York, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Patriot to Mercenary: Lessons Learned in Iraq”: a captivating look into the myriad challenges associated with serving in Iraq. “Patriot to Mercenary: Lessons Learned in Iraq” is the creation of published author MJ Claude, who developed a deep affection for many Iraqi policemen he met while he was in the country serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. By writing this book, the author hopes to honor the many Iraqi people who wished only to live in a free country and served bravely and with integrity.
Claude shares, “This story is of a sheriff’s deputy, Shane Hoeben, who was moved in his heart to take action after he witnessed the attack in New York on the World Trade Center. Deputy Hoeben was sitting in a classroom during a training session. The instructor was interrupted by a command officer and was instructed to turn on the large-screen television a news alert. The timing was perfect. The class of twenty-eight sheriff’s deputies witnessed the second airliner crash into the southern tower.
“This officer was a veteran deputy and too old to enlist in the military. Therefore, he searched for another way to serve. Deputy Hoeben found a way. The State Department of the United States had a program for police officers if they could qualify. The new democracy of Iraq needed policemen trained under a new constitution, and the US government decided to use experienced US police officers to do so.
“It would take extensive background checks, physical and psychological examinations to qualify to be given the opportunity to try out for the program. The candidates had to qualify in physical fitness, self-defense, and with several different firearms. If the candidates made it through qualifications, they were sent to training given by the State Department and the US military then to Iraq. Deputy Hoeben passed all phases with flying colors. Shane finished his training and was shipped to Iraq to serve one year as a field adviser to the Iraq police officers. This is his story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MJ Claude’s new book brings readers a thoughtful and politically intelligent fiction that provides unique insight to the world of military and paramilitary personnel.
Consumers can purchase "Patriot to Mercenary: Lessons Learned in Iraq" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Patriot to Mercenary: Lessons Learned in Iraq," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
