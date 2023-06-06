Author Emily Delgado’s New Book, "The Priders," Centers Around a Teenage Boy Who is Introduced to the Gay Rights Movement and Does All He Can to Help His New Friends

Recent release “The Priders,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Emily Delgado, follows a teenager named Harvey who moves to New York City with his parents and meets a new friend, Kylie Jay, who changes his life forever. Inviting Harvey to join her gay rights group, Kylie Jay convinces him to go undercover in a homophobic group to help Kylie Jay and her friends bring their hate to an end.