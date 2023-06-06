Author Emily Delgado’s New Book, "The Priders," Centers Around a Teenage Boy Who is Introduced to the Gay Rights Movement and Does All He Can to Help His New Friends
Recent release “The Priders,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Emily Delgado, follows a teenager named Harvey who moves to New York City with his parents and meets a new friend, Kylie Jay, who changes his life forever. Inviting Harvey to join her gay rights group, Kylie Jay convinces him to go undercover in a homophobic group to help Kylie Jay and her friends bring their hate to an end.
Glendale, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emily Delgado, who was born with Asperger’s syndrome and has a large, active imagination, has completed her new book, “The Priders”: a captivating story of a young boy who, after moving to New York City, meets a new friend who introduces him to the fight for gay rights, and recruits him to help her group work for equality.
Delgado writes, “Meet Harvey Edmund, a fifteen-year-old boy who was born with a rare condition known as normality, which means no flaws. To Harvey, it’s a serious disease because he wants to have what everybody has: flaws. Perhaps moving and meeting a fourteen-year-old girl and joining a gay rights group known as the Priders can help him find the flaws he desires.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Emily Delgado’s fascinating tale is inspired by the author’s joy of helping people love and be who they are, and her support for the LGBTAQ community. By sharing Harvey’s story and experiences with readers, Delgado hopes to help and encourage her readers to work for acceptance and to help others who face discrimination for simply being true to themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Priders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
