Author Assatta’s New Book, “A…………… Story,” Follows a Young Woman's Struggles to Discover Her Own Path in Life After the Death of Her Aunt Leaves Her World Shattered
Recent release “A…………… Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Assatta, is a captivating tale that centers around Agape, a young woman whose world is turned upside-down after the passing of her aunt. Now facing the world on her own, Agape will be forced to find her own path in life and her way off the dangerous streets before it's too late and they claim her forever.
New York, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Assatta, a loving mother who holds a lifelong passion for storytelling, has completed her new book “A…………… Story”: a powerful and compelling tale that follows a young woman who must navigate her new life following the death of her beloved aunt and endure countless obstacles on her path to break free from the dangerous streets of her hometown.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, author Assatta obtained an associate degree following her high school graduation. One of twelve children, Assatta comes from a big family with strong women she looked up to, including her grandmother and mother, as well as numerous aunts and cousins. Diagnosed with MS in 2016, Assatta has overcome numerous challenges to adapt to her new normal and has dreamed of writing a book since she was a little girl. In her spare time, Assatta loves spending time with her daughters, Shaniia and Shavone, as well as her goddaughters, Nunu, Myracle, and Chanel.
Assatta writes, “When Agape is left to the streets to learn how to fend for her herself after the passing of her aunt and coming out of a broken foster home, Agape has to learn how to decipher friends from foes and love from envy and to stay strong even when she is tested on just how strong she can be. Will she succumb to the turntables of the streets or make her way out of her depressing small city?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Assatta’s engaging tale is a mesmerizing read that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Agape discovers just how dangerous the world can be while discovering who her true friends are. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven novel is sure to keep readers spellbound and desperate for more as they follow Agape’s journey to find her place in the world beyond the city that she calls home.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A…………… Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, author Assatta obtained an associate degree following her high school graduation. One of twelve children, Assatta comes from a big family with strong women she looked up to, including her grandmother and mother, as well as numerous aunts and cousins. Diagnosed with MS in 2016, Assatta has overcome numerous challenges to adapt to her new normal and has dreamed of writing a book since she was a little girl. In her spare time, Assatta loves spending time with her daughters, Shaniia and Shavone, as well as her goddaughters, Nunu, Myracle, and Chanel.
Assatta writes, “When Agape is left to the streets to learn how to fend for her herself after the passing of her aunt and coming out of a broken foster home, Agape has to learn how to decipher friends from foes and love from envy and to stay strong even when she is tested on just how strong she can be. Will she succumb to the turntables of the streets or make her way out of her depressing small city?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Assatta’s engaging tale is a mesmerizing read that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Agape discovers just how dangerous the world can be while discovering who her true friends are. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven novel is sure to keep readers spellbound and desperate for more as they follow Agape’s journey to find her place in the world beyond the city that she calls home.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A…………… Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories