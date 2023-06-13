Author Sam McCrea’s New Book, “You Might Be a Liberal If,” Humorously Reveals the Views and Actions Held by Liberals in America
Recent release “You Might Be a Liberal If,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sam McCrea, is an assortment of jokes about America's liberal and left-wing voters. McCrea pulls no punches, revealing exactly how his readers can spot a liberal through their beliefs and actions.
Lawrenceville, GA, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sam McCrea, a former teacher who holds a BA in International Affairs and an MS in Demography from the University of Florida, has completed his new book, “You Might Be a Liberal If”: a hilarious collection of jokes pointing out the views of liberals in America.
Sam writes, “Here’s a question: how do you know if someone IS a liberal? Well, this hilarious book…will let you know all the symptoms. It has a multitude of examples of how you can tell if you, or someone else, is a liberal. The book is complete with hundreds more hilarious and highly insightful examples of how to tell if someone really is a member of the left. All Republicans should get this book, because they’ll want to read it. All Democrats should get it because they NEED to read it. In short, ‘You Might Be a Liberal If’ is not a book to be missed. It is a highly entertaining and informative must-read for all Americans!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sam McCrea’s uproarious observations are both comical and truthful, calling out the views that liberals hold. “You Might Be a Liberal If” will invite readers of all political backgrounds to take a critical look at the left side of the political aisle of America.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “You Might Be a Liberal If” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
