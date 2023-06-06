Author Stephanie Wagner’s New Book, "Friends, Good Friends, and Such Good Friends," Discusses the Many Wonderful Kinds of Friends One Can Encounter and Get to Know
Recent release “Friends, Good Friends, and Such Good Friends,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Wagner, is a heartfelt discussion of the many types of relationships one may have over the years, from lifelong best friends to temporary workplace acquaintances. No matter why or for how long a friend is in one's life, Wagner hopes to encourage her readers to be thankful for everyone.
Woodstock, GA, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Wagner, a loving wife and mother of two who earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Southern College of Technology, has completed her new book, “Friends, Good Friends, and Such Good Friends”: an exploration of the different forms of friendships one encounters over the course of one’s life, and the various impacts they may have.
“‘Friends, Good Friends, and Such Good Friends’ ponders the types of friends we have as we go through life,” writes Wagner. “Every type has its own attributes and plays a significant role. I believe God smiles on all of our friendly efforts!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Wagner’s engaging look at the myriad forms of friendship one can have will give readers a chance to reflect upon those that have entered their lives, whether temporary or permanent, and allow them to give thanks to the Lord for blessing one’s life with so many people one can call a “friend.”
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Friends, Good Friends, and Such Good Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
