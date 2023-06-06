Author Stephanie Wagner’s New Book, "Friends, Good Friends, and Such Good Friends," Discusses the Many Wonderful Kinds of Friends One Can Encounter and Get to Know

Recent release “Friends, Good Friends, and Such Good Friends,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Wagner, is a heartfelt discussion of the many types of relationships one may have over the years, from lifelong best friends to temporary workplace acquaintances. No matter why or for how long a friend is in one's life, Wagner hopes to encourage her readers to be thankful for everyone.