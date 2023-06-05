Author Elijah Graham’s New Book, “In My Moonlit Mornings: Part I,” is a Riveting Work of Dystopian Fiction Imagining a Dark New World of Debt-Based Slavery

Recent release “In My Moonlit Mornings: Part I,” from Page Publishing author Elijah Graham, is a thought-provoking novel imagining an America in which prisons have been abolished and debt is a crime punishable by the enslavement of the debtor by the person or bank affected by the default.