Author Edwin Walker’s New Book, "Mighty Wolves," is a Glowing History of the Basketball Program at What is Now Known as Cheyney University in Pennsylvania

Recent release “Mighty Wolves,” from Page Publishing author Edwin Walker, is a detailed reflection on the history and development of the Cheyney Wolves, the only Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference member to win a national championship in men’s basketball. The Mighty Wolves have led the PSAC with nineteen Eastern Division titles and fifteen Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference titles; this volume honors the dedication and talent of Cheyney coaches and athletes over the last century.