Author Edwin Walker’s New Book, "Mighty Wolves," is a Glowing History of the Basketball Program at What is Now Known as Cheyney University in Pennsylvania
Recent release “Mighty Wolves,” from Page Publishing author Edwin Walker, is a detailed reflection on the history and development of the Cheyney Wolves, the only Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference member to win a national championship in men’s basketball. The Mighty Wolves have led the PSAC with nineteen Eastern Division titles and fifteen Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference titles; this volume honors the dedication and talent of Cheyney coaches and athletes over the last century.
Wilson, NC, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edwin Walker, an alumnus and longtime employee, volunteer, and basketball supporter and coach at Cheyney University in his home state of Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “Mighty Wolves”: an evocative work celebrating the many hardwood triumphs of the oldest HBCU in America.
The author writes, “As you travel with the Mighty Wolves and the Lady Wolves, those of you who recall, if one was not in Cope Hall by the tip off, would find themselves standing for the entire game. The Wolves’ fans yelling ‘Troop, Troop!’ as Tom Washington pulls down a rebound. You might recall the squad that averaged 100 points per game. My best memory is when the Wolves hosted the Eastern Regionals of the NCAA tournament in 1978. Cope Hall packed to the rafters, the Wolves hit the hardwood of Cope Hall, with the song ‘Flashlight.’ Who at that point knew they were watching the Division II Champions of 1978.
“Since I have seen the Wolves since the early 60s, seeing such players as Booker, Mims, Kirkland, Wilson, Bell, Colston, and Green, just to name a few, I am asked, 'Who was the best?' My reply is all, for all were winners! During those years, the race card was the issue. If you notice the box scores, the state championship game was not played at Cheyney until the 1970s.
“As a volunteer coach for the basketball program, I believe if the teachings of good fundamentals are taught, one will surely win, or be very competitive.
“I would like to thank all those members of the Mighty Wolves and those coaches who gave their all to the Mighty Wolves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edwin Walker’s engrossing book is a must-read for collegiate basketball fans of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mighty Wolves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
