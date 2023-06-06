Author Jean Antwick’s New Book, "Billion Dollar Thorn," is a Rags-to-Riches Story About Jazz, a Now-Adult Orphan Who Has Achieved Business Success
Recent release “Billion Dollar Thorn,” from Page Publishing author Jean Antwick, is a thrilling novel that follows Jazz, who is now at the management level, where she works, and is striving to open her own business. That is until she has a run-in with Jared Thorn.
New York, NY, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jean Antwick has completed her new book, “Billion Dollar Thorn”: an enthralling novel about Jazz, whose adoption at age seven lasted for one day. She was carried back to the orphanage and left on the sidewalk.
Now a successful businesswoman, Jazz encounters Jared Thorn, whose friends say he has green ink running through his veins. He has increased his family’s fortune and built a castle that rivals any in the world. Now he is about to marry for more money until he has a run-in with a bouncing, curly-head female, who would not give him the time of day. Jared is not happy about the snub.
Author Jean Antwick is married and has two sons. She loves to watch her green plants grow. Jean Antwick loves to paint, quilt, and write. She has been writing for several years. She falls in love with her characters and loves to see where their story will take her.
Antwick writes, “Thorn Corporation was founded by Jared’s grandfather on his father’s side and his mother’s grandfather. Jared is sharp and is known as self-made machine. He takes his inheritance seriously and has one goal in mind, and that is to be the best. He had two degrees, business law and corporate management. During college, Jared met and remains in close contact with two friends. To satisfy their thirst for adventure, they attend FBI school and finish with top CIA clearance. It was reported that Jared was the most ruthless of the three. Some say he has a heart made of stone that is filled with green ink. Because of his overseas connections, he is sometimes called upon to take on assignments as favor to his government.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Antwick ’s inspirational tale invites readers to follow along as Jared makes Jazz his wife and avenges her by showing her adoptive parents whom they threw away.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Billion Dollar Thorn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Now a successful businesswoman, Jazz encounters Jared Thorn, whose friends say he has green ink running through his veins. He has increased his family’s fortune and built a castle that rivals any in the world. Now he is about to marry for more money until he has a run-in with a bouncing, curly-head female, who would not give him the time of day. Jared is not happy about the snub.
Author Jean Antwick is married and has two sons. She loves to watch her green plants grow. Jean Antwick loves to paint, quilt, and write. She has been writing for several years. She falls in love with her characters and loves to see where their story will take her.
Antwick writes, “Thorn Corporation was founded by Jared’s grandfather on his father’s side and his mother’s grandfather. Jared is sharp and is known as self-made machine. He takes his inheritance seriously and has one goal in mind, and that is to be the best. He had two degrees, business law and corporate management. During college, Jared met and remains in close contact with two friends. To satisfy their thirst for adventure, they attend FBI school and finish with top CIA clearance. It was reported that Jared was the most ruthless of the three. Some say he has a heart made of stone that is filled with green ink. Because of his overseas connections, he is sometimes called upon to take on assignments as favor to his government.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Antwick ’s inspirational tale invites readers to follow along as Jared makes Jazz his wife and avenges her by showing her adoptive parents whom they threw away.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Billion Dollar Thorn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories