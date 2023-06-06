Author Jean Antwick’s New Book, "Billion Dollar Thorn," is a Rags-to-Riches Story About Jazz, a Now-Adult Orphan Who Has Achieved Business Success

Recent release “Billion Dollar Thorn,” from Page Publishing author Jean Antwick, is a thrilling novel that follows Jazz, who is now at the management level, where she works, and is striving to open her own business. That is until she has a run-in with Jared Thorn.