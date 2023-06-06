Author Daniel Lee Prescott’s New Book, "It Could Have Been My Imagination: A Collection of 100 Poems," is a Captivating Literary Journey Through the Author's Mind & Soul

Recent release “It Could Have Been My Imagination: A Collection of 100 Poems,” from Page Publishing author Daniel Lee Prescott, is a stirring and spellbinding assortment of poetry and other writings that reflect upon moments from the author's life, as well as entries that draw from the author's boundless imagination.