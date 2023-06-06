Author Daniel Lee Prescott’s New Book, "It Could Have Been My Imagination: A Collection of 100 Poems," is a Captivating Literary Journey Through the Author's Mind & Soul
Recent release “It Could Have Been My Imagination: A Collection of 100 Poems,” from Page Publishing author Daniel Lee Prescott, is a stirring and spellbinding assortment of poetry and other writings that reflect upon moments from the author's life, as well as entries that draw from the author's boundless imagination.
Nashville, TN, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Lee Prescott, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, has completed his new book, “It Could Have Been My Imagination: A Collection of 100 Poems”: a riveting and potent series of short stories, poems, and other ruminations inspired by the author’s experiences throughout his life, as well as his enthralling imagination.
After graduating high school, author Daniel Prescott entered the U.S. Navy for six years and, during his service, visited nearly forty locations around the world. After his discharge, he attended the Harris School of Advertising Art in Nashville, Tennessee, where he undertook the four-year illustration course and went on to spend forty plus years in commercial and fine art. Throughout his life, he has created paintings in many different forms, as well as completed dozens of music-related sculptures.
“The title, ‘It Could Have Been My Imagination,’ and book cover art is a teaser about if the visions I have written about are in fact real or really just figments of my imagination, including life and the earth and universe itself,” writes Prescott. “Hopefully, the reader will be drawn into my world of visions and stories, will be entertained and, give in to contemplation about the various themes and hopefully thought-provoking journeys into the depths of imagination.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Lee Prescott’s enthralling tale is a deeply moving journey that is sure to keep readers spellbound and engaged as they experience Prescott’s incredibly personal and imaginative storytelling. Thought-provoking and poignant, “It Could Have Been My Imagination” is an absolute page-turner that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "It Could Have Been My Imagination: A Collection of 100 Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
