John Grunder’s Book, “The Adventures of Spencer Martin: If I Had Only Known,” Follows the Story of a Man Who Joins the Army and Eventually Becomes a Private Detective
Recent release “The Adventures of Spencer Martin: If I Had Only Known,” from Page Publishing author John Grunder, is a compelling novel that introduces Spencer Martin, who graduated high school and joined the army. He found only one problem with his service—he was teased about his size.
Marysville, WA, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Grunder, who, like his main character, was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Spencer Martin: If I Had Only Known”: a gripping and potent novel that follows the journey of Spencer Martin, who learned to be a pugilist to defend himself when he was teased about his size during his time serving in the army. After many years of dedicated service, he felt too confined. In 1941, it was time to become a private detective and make a name for himself. Spencer and his ex-partner in the police force stayed close friends and helped each other whenever needed. He found business as a private detective moving rather slowly and had high hopes for the days ahead.
Author John Grunder is an avid reader and a bit of a history buff. His special interests include World War 2 and railroads, the steam era specifically. He has family in police departments that are investigators; he is very proud of both of them. He worked in the food service industry for ten years, followed by forty years for a Budweiser distributor. He has four children, twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is now retired and enjoying time with his family.
John writes, “It’s five o’clock in the afternoon, Monday, the first day of December 1941. Spencer Martin was relaxing in his chair with his feet propped up on the radiator. He was staring out of the window in his office. The office was located on the tenth floor of the Townsend Building near the corner of Jackson Street and Van Ness. Looking west toward the newly constructed Golden Gate Bridge, one could see much of the San Francisco skyline. The sun had set, and fog was beginning to roll in now, completely covering the top half of both the north and south towers of the bridge. The lights of the city were reflecting on the fluffy white mist that was slowly creeping down toward the roadway, making it a breathtaking event. Staring at the cars lights as they cross the bridge could take your mind on a journey far, far away.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Grunder’s fascinating tale follows the ups and downs of Spencer’s life and career.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Adventures of Spencer Martin: If I Had Only Known” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author John Grunder is an avid reader and a bit of a history buff. His special interests include World War 2 and railroads, the steam era specifically. He has family in police departments that are investigators; he is very proud of both of them. He worked in the food service industry for ten years, followed by forty years for a Budweiser distributor. He has four children, twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is now retired and enjoying time with his family.
John writes, “It’s five o’clock in the afternoon, Monday, the first day of December 1941. Spencer Martin was relaxing in his chair with his feet propped up on the radiator. He was staring out of the window in his office. The office was located on the tenth floor of the Townsend Building near the corner of Jackson Street and Van Ness. Looking west toward the newly constructed Golden Gate Bridge, one could see much of the San Francisco skyline. The sun had set, and fog was beginning to roll in now, completely covering the top half of both the north and south towers of the bridge. The lights of the city were reflecting on the fluffy white mist that was slowly creeping down toward the roadway, making it a breathtaking event. Staring at the cars lights as they cross the bridge could take your mind on a journey far, far away.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Grunder’s fascinating tale follows the ups and downs of Spencer’s life and career.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Adventures of Spencer Martin: If I Had Only Known” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories