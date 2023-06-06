Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "Animal Wonders," is a Collection of Fun and Happy Children’s Short Stories About Different Interesting Animals
Recent release “Animal Wonders,” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman, is a collection of children’s short stories that were created during the pandemic when telling stories in person was not possible. The postal service delivered the stories daily to the author’s grandchildren, which gave them something to look forward to while they were required to stay at home.
Ottawa, OH, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Kaufman, a farmer, a veteran, a husband, a father of three children, and a grandfather of six children, has completed his new book, “Animal Wonders”: a collection of silly and joyful fictional children’s short stories about various animals written to spark conversations with the author’s grandchildren during the pandemic when they could not gather in-person.
Kaufman begins his first tale about Olivia the Octopus, writing, “Once upon a time, there was a young octopus named Olivia who didn’t know what she wanted to be when she grew up. She would spend much of her time thinking about different jobs and trying to decide what she would like to do. Olivia wondered if she would be a good doctor or a successful lawyer, or perhaps she would enjoy driving a bus. It was very difficult to decide on a career.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Kaufman’s cheerful tales engage the imaginations of young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Animal Wonders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
