New Litter of Russian Blue Kittens Welcomed at Via Emilia Cattery
Via Emilia Cattery, renowned for breeding distinguished and affectionate Russian Blue cats, is thrilled to announce the arrival of a new litter of Russian Blue kittens.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Via Emilia Cattery, recognized for its careful breeding of Russian Blue cats, is pleased to report the safe arrival of a new litter of kittens. This event marks another successful chapter in the cattery's longstanding commitment to maintaining and promoting the health and distinctiveness of this beloved breed.
Russian Blue cats are esteemed for their striking blue coats, vibrant green eyes, and gentle temperament. They are often the choice of cat enthusiasts seeking a pet that combines distinctive beauty with a charming and quiet personality. The newly arrived kittens possess all these sought-after traits, demonstrating the exceptional breeding practices of Via Emilia Cattery.
"These kittens, like all those before them, receive careful attention and nurturing to promote the development of the breed's typical placid yet playful nature," commented the owner of Via Emilia Cattery. "We take pride in contributing to the continuation of the Russian Blue breed and are excited to introduce these kittens to potential new homes."
Via Emilia Cattery adheres to stringent breeding standards to ensure the health and breed integrity of each kitten. Prospective owners are given the assurance of taking home a kitten that has not only been bred from healthy, pedigreed parents but also has undergone comprehensive health checks.
The cattery invites potential owners and Russian Blue enthusiasts to visit and meet the kittens and their parents. This is an opportunity to appreciate first-hand the unique charm of these silver-blue felines, and to understand why Russian Blues continue to be one of the most loved cat breeds worldwide.
For more detailed information about the kittens or to arrange a visit, interested parties are encouraged to contact Via Emilia Cattery.
Kseniya Hakkeling
+31682755777
https://russischeblauwe.com
